Uzbek Boxers in Yakutsk: Who Are Tursunov and Goyibov's Opponents? (Full Card)

The next prestigious professional boxing night organized by the International Boxing Association (IBA) will take place in Yakutsk, Russian Federation.

On August 30, at the magnificent Triumph Sports Complex the fight night, which starts at the complex, holds special significance for Uzbek boxing fans, as two of our compatriots will enter the ring in important bouts against local masters of the leather glove.

Mujibillo Tursunov and the WBC Finalist's Test

In one of the most interesting and central clashes of the competition, Mujibillo Tursunov will participate:

Opponent — Pavel Fedorov: Having shown great skill as a finalist of the 2025 WBC Grand Prix, Tursunov will test his strength against the experienced Russian boxer Pavel Fedorov within the framework of this tournament;

Important Ranking Fight: For the Uzbek boxer, this victory is of decisive importance in strengthening his position in international arenas and taking the next step towards championship belts.

Another uncompromising battle from Nodirbek Goyibov

Another representative of ours who will enter the ring on the boxing night Nodirbek Goyibov is also facing a complex test:

Clash with Vasilev: Goyibov will fight in the Yakutsk ring against the host nation representative Stanislav Vasilev in a bout;

Pressure and Skill: This clash, which will take place under the pressure of the home crowd, will be an important exam for Nodirbek to continue his journey in the professional ring.

On the evening of August 30, the skill and winning streaks of the Uzbek masters of the leather glove will be the center of attention for fans.