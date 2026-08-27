Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted

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Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted

For several weeks, the club that has been pondering adding the Uzbekistan national team and Istanbul Başakşehir forward Eldor Shomurodovto their squad, Trabzonspor, has been forced to officially withdraw from this plan. This was reported by the influential Turkish media source haber61.net. Trabzonspor head coach

Fatih Tekke really wanted to see the Uzbek striker in his team and had openly stated, “Eldor Shomurodov fits my game strategy very well.”However, financial demands became a barrier to the transfer.

15-20 million euros and 2 players offered

The Trabzonspor management proposed various options in negotiations with the Istanbul club:

  • Başakşehir's price: The Istanbul team valued the 31-year-old striker, who is shining as the current top scorer of the Turkish Süper Lig, at around 15-20 million euros; Trabzonspor's offer:

  • To lower this price, the Trabzon side offered to include Turkish striker Umut Nayir or French defensive midfielder Batista Mendy in the transfer deal, plus a cash payment of5 million euros. Financial constraints and the collapse of negotiations During the transfer talks, the transfer fee demanded by the Istanbul club and Shomurodov's personal salary requirements were deemed too high by the Trabzonspor management:

Discipline and decision:

Not wanting to compromise financial stability and budget limits, Trabzonspor decided to stop further steps regarding the transfer and end negotiations;

  • Nuri Şahin's key weapon: Turkish experts had previously emphasized how important a figure Eldor Shomurodov is for the team managed by Nuri Şahin. The club management did not want to let the league's brightest star go cheaply to rivals.

  • Terrific start to the new season Eldor Shomurodov is fully justifying his price tag with his performance on the pitch:

2 goals in 2 matches:

The Uzbek forward has already scored

  • 2 goals in the first 2 matches of the new Turkish championship season, proving once again that he is the main leader of Başakşehir this season. 2 ta to‘p kiritib, bu mavsumda ham «Bashakshehir»ning asosiy yetakchisi ekanini yana bir bor isbotladi.

Eldor ShomurodovTrabzonsporIstanbul BaşakşehirSüper LigFootball Transfers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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