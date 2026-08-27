Nasiba Abdullayeva sings "Bari gal" with a little Tajik girl (A heart-stirring duet)

People's Artist of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, and a living legend of our national pop music, Nasiba Abdullayeva, shared moments filled with warmth and sincerity on social media that brought tears to the eyes of thousands. The singer went to Tajikistan to personally meet a little girl who is one of her most devoted and tiny fans.

During the meeting, the artist sat side-by-side with the little one and sang together her masterpiece, "Bari gal", which has firmly secured a place in her repertoire and is beloved by millions.

A song ringing from the bottom of the heart and the applause of fans

The footage clearly shows the boundless love and sincerity between the singer and the little girl:

"Sensan manim dilbarim, bari gal, jonimni jononasi, bari gal... Ikki jahon sarvari, bari gal, dardimni darmonasi, bari gal... Yuzlari gul-gulumdir, bari gal, ovozi bulbulimdir, bari gal..."

The little girl singing the lyrics flawlessly with an innocent smile, while Nasiba Abdullayeva joined in and encouraged her with applause, moved many locals and guests gathered at the home.

Art knows no borders: Bonds of affection between peoples

The footage capturing the event and this sincere meeting highlighted the following warm aspects: