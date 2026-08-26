Woman loses 20 kg in 15 days of water-only fasting, develops severe illness

·1·World
Woman loses 20 kg in 15 days of water-only fasting, develops severe illness

In China's Henan province, a 31-year-old woman turned to an extreme diet to lose weight quickly. She consumed nothing but water for 15 days. As a result, she lost nearly 20 kilograms in a short period.

However, the rapid drop on the scale came at a high cost to her health. Soon after, she began experiencing difficulty walking, loss of balance, and memory issues.

After examining her, doctors diagnosed her with Wernicke encephalopathy a serious neurological condition. Experts linked the condition to a severe deficiency of vitamin B1 (thiamine) and extreme malnutrition.

Most concerningly, neurologist Sun Guifan noted that the woman's gait had changed strangely, resembling that of a penguin. The doctor warned that her walking difficulties might not be fully reversible.

It turned out the woman had been following a practice known as one of the ancient Taoist traditions called “bigu” This practice involves strictly limiting food or abstaining from it entirely for a certain period. However, doctors emphasize that prolonged fasting deprives the body of essential vitamins and nutrients, potentially leading to serious complications.

Experts state that completely giving up food for rapid weight loss can be dangerous. Especially if memory impairment, loss of balance, or unusual eye movements occur, seeking immediate medical attention is essential.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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