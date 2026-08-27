«I cried when I heard it»: Yulduz Turdiyeva becomes «People's Artist of Uzbekistan» (video)

The days leading up to the 35th anniversary of independence turned into an unforgettable event for the well-known Uzbekistan singer Yulduz Turdiyeva. She was awarded the honorary title of «People's Artist of Uzbekistan».

The singer stated that upon hearing this good news, she could not contain herself and burst into tears of joy. One of the most emotional moments was receiving the high title personally from the hands of the President.

1. The excitement that began with the words «Congratulations»

According to Yulduz Turdiyeva, she learned that she had been awarded the title of «People's Artist of Uzbekistan» in an unexpected situation.

At that time, the singer was in the middle of a rehearsal related to a joint Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan state event. She did not even have her phone with her.

Then one of the deputy ministers called her over and delivered the good news.

«"Congratulations", he said. And I said: "Congratulations on what?" When they told me, "You have been awarded the title of 'People's Artist of Uzbekistan'", I couldn't believe it».

The singer emphasized that upon hearing this news, tears of joy came to her eyes.

2. The very first call went to her parents

Because she did not have her phone on hand at the moment, Yulduz Turdiyeva could not immediately contact her family.

However, as soon as the opportunity arose, she made her first call to her parents.

«After getting my phone, of course, I called my parents. My father, my mother, and my brother were waiting for this news. All of them cried».

For the singer, the greatest happiness was that her parents were able to witness her success today.

According to her, her family had awaited this day with even greater anticipation than she had.

3. The excitement ahead of receiving the title from the President

Yulduz Turdiyeva received the honorary title personally from the President of Uzbekistan.

The singer did not hide her excitement ahead of this moment.

«Because of the excitement, I didn't sleep at all last night. We have so many things to say and so much gratitude to express».

In her opinion, the title of «People's Artist of Uzbekistan» is not only a great honor, but also a tremendous responsibility.

Recalling that this title was also received by major figures of Uzbek art such as Komiljon Otaniyozov and Saodat Qobilova, Yulduz Turdiyeva emphasized that she feels the responsibility on her shoulders even more profoundly.

4. The path in art: from childhood to the present day

Yulduz Turdiyeva began her career in the arts at a very early age.

She stated that she has been promoting the art of Bukhara and national culture for many years. In particular, with «Bukhara mavrigi», she has been an active participant in state events, Independence Day, and Navruz celebrations.

The singer's path in art can be briefly described as follows:

she entered the world of art since childhood;

she has been promoting the traditions of Bukhara national art;

she has participated in numerous state events with «Bukhara mavrigi»;

she has performed at Independence and Navruz holidays;

she has accumulated many years of experience in the field of art.

What does the title mean for Yulduz Turdiyeva?

In her speech, the singer expressed that she does not view this award merely as a personal achievement. She expressed her gratitude to her parents, teachers, and all the people who have supported her.

«I want to say a huge thank you on behalf of all creative people to our head of state, my parents, my teachers, and everyone for such attention and respect».

The title of «People's Artist of Uzbekistan» became the recognition of many years of hard work for Yulduz Turdiyeva. However, the main reason that brought tears to the singer's eyes was experiencing today's joy together with her parents and feeling the responsibility of the honorable path traversed by her teachers.