Nasiba Abdullayeva visited the Tajik girl who became famous for the song "Bari gal" (video)

·141·Culture
Nasiba Abdullayeva visited the Tajik girl who became famous for the song "Bari gal" (video)

People's Artist of Uzbekistan Nasiba Abdullayeva traveled to Tajikistan to visit Vaslida, a Tajik girl who has gained widespread popularity on social media.

A video of Vaslida performing the song "Bari gal" quickly went viral on social media, catching the attention of numerous users. The girl's fate also sparked great interest in the famous singer.

According to local sources, on August 24, Nasiba Abdullayeva visited the town of Zarnisor in the Sughd region of Tajikistan and met with Vaslida and her family members.

During the meeting, the singer inquired about the girl's health, needs, and how she could be assisted. Videos capturing the visit are widely spreading across social media.

In the comments, many users warmly welcomed this initiative by Nasiba Abdullayeva, praising her attentiveness and humanity.

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Charos
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