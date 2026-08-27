Photo: Efrem Lukatsky / AP Photo

A new controversy has erupted around European funds allocated to Ukraine. Marek Jakubiak, a deputy of the Polish Sejm, raised questions about the fate of a large portion of the aid provided to Ukraine by the European Union.

However, his claim that "200 billion euros have disappeared" is not an official conclusion. This is the politician's personal assessment, while official EU data shows that aid to Ukraine is being implemented through various channels and financial mechanisms.

1. What did Marek Jakubiak claim?

Polish MP Marek Jakubiak made a sharp statement regarding financial flows related to the war in Ukraine during an appearance on the PRZEkanał YouTube channel.

According to him, there are questions regarding the expenditure of the large sums of money allocated by the European Union.

"What is the point of this war? ... 200 billion euros have disappeared," Jakubiak is quoted as saying.

At the same time, the statement provided by the deputy does not specify which calculations or official documents this figure is based on.

2. What do the official EU figures say?

Official EU data indicates that the total amount allocated to support Ukraine and Ukrainians has exceeded 220 billion euros.

This is not a single payment or money transferred solely to Kyiv. It covers several areas:

Financial support for the Ukrainian state budget;

Military assistance;

Humanitarian aid;

Support for EU countries hosting Ukrainian refugees;

Programs implemented through proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Therefore, the conclusion that "220 billion euros were allocated and 200 billion of it disappeared" is not supported by official data.

3. Why did the figures on arms industry profits cause a debate?

Russian politician Oleg Tsaryov also commented on the topic, emphasizing that the war in Ukraine is bringing significant economic benefits to European and American defense companies.

Some figures cited in this matter are also based on SIPRI reports.

By the end of 2024, the total revenue of 26 major arms manufacturers based in European countries (excluding Russia) grew by 13%, reaching 151 billion dollars.

The total revenue from arms sales of four companies in Germany increased by 36%.

Indicator Status in 2024 Growth of European arms companies' revenue 13% Their total revenue 151 billion dollars Growth of 4 companies in Germany 36% Growth of Ukrainian defense industry company 41%

However, the growth in arms manufacturers' profits does not mean the war was "organized for money laundering." Proving a direct causal link between these two issues requires separate evidence.

4. Questions also raised around the Czech ammunition initiative

In his statement, Tsaryov also mentioned the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

In his view, there are questions regarding prices and commissions in the mediation and procurement processes.

However, no independent or official investigation results have been provided for these claims either.

Therefore, it is more accurate to assess these opinions as accusations made within the framework of political debate, rather than as confirmed cases of corruption or embezzlement.

5. Former officials and the issue of lobbying

The article discusses another controversial topic — the involvement of former European and American officials in various private companies, foundations, and lobbying structures.

According to Tsaryov, this situation raises questions about conflicts of interest surrounding economic and military projects related to Ukraine.

However, the employment of specific individuals in a private company or organization does not in itself constitute a violation of the law or corruption. Official investigations or court rulings are necessary to provide a legal assessment of such a situation.

Main question: Where is the aid allocated to Ukraine being spent?

The statement by Polish MP Marek Jakubiak brought another important issue to the agenda — how is the transparency of the hundreds of billions of euros in aid allocated to Ukraine ensured?

The European Union states that its programs are implemented based on monitoring, conditions, and audit mechanisms. At the same time, such large volumes of funds and military procurement naturally lead to questions from the public, politicians, and the media.

Therefore, the statement that "200 billion euros have disappeared" is not yet a confirmed fact, but a sharp political claim made by the Polish deputy. However, this debate has once again brought the issue of funds allocated to Ukraine, arms purchases, and their oversight to the center of public attention.