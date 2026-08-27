Kylian Mbappé scores a hat-trick to lead Real Madrid to victory

·1·Sport
Kylian Mbappé scores a hat-trick to lead Real Madrid to victory

In the latest round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 at home. This match marked the first home game at the Santiago Bernabéu for José Mourinho since his return as head coach of the royal club, continuing a successful start to his second spell. This was reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, the first half of the match was intense. Just before the break, Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net, scoring his first home goal for the Madrid side. However, Luka Sučić responded quickly for the visitors, leveling the score before halftime and causing some concern among the fans in the stands.

Second-half intensity and the Mbappé show

During the second 45 minutes, the hosts took complete control of the match. Kylian Mbappé added two more goals to his tally, completing his first hat-trick of the match. Additionally, forward Vinícius Júnior also got his name on the scoresheet, securing the victory for Madrid.

The team's English midfielder Jude Bellingham also played a crucial role throughout the game. He provided two decisive assists, contributing significantly to the sharpness of the attacks and helping to seal the final result.

High praise from José Mourinho

In the post-match press conference, head coach José Mourinho specifically praised the performance of his player Kylian Mbappé, commending his professional approach. The Portuguese manager highlighted not only the French forward's play on the pitch but also his sense of team responsibility.

Speaking to the press, Mourinho noted: "This guy is just incredibly good. He returned from vacation two days early to join the team and showed his commitment. Technically, there is no need to describe him, but his passion for making history with Real Madrid is commendable."

The coach responded pragmatically to a question about the number of goals expected from the striker this season. He stated that he would prefer 40 goals if it meant the team would win trophies.

Real MadridKylian MbappéJosé MourinhoLa LigaReal Sociedad
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