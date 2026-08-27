For Students: Procedure and deadlines for tuition fee payments announced

·43·Society
For Students: Procedure and deadlines for tuition fee payments announced

Students studying on a fee-contract basis and applicants recommended for admission at Uzbekistan's higher education institutions have the opportunity to pay their tuition fees in 4 installments throughout the academic year.

The deadlines for paying the initial part of the contract differ for first-year and upper-year students.

25, 50, 75, and 100 percent: Official payment schedule

In accordance with the established procedure, payments during the academic year must be made in the following stages:

  • Initial 25 percent: Must be paid by September 15 for those recommended for the 1st year, and by October 1 for 2nd-year and higher-stage students;

  • 50 percent: By January 1 for both categories of students;

  • 75 percent: As the third part of the academic year, by March 1;

  • Full 100 percent: The remaining final part of the contract amount must be fully covered by May 1.

Who has the authority to extend payment deadlines?

In some cases, taking into account the students' and their family conditions, payment deadlines may be officially extended:

  • For 1st-year students: The authority to extend the deadline for the initial 25 percent payment is granted exclusively to the State Admission Commission (for example, in the past 2025/2026 academic year, this deadline was extended until October 30);

  • For upper years: Rectors of higher education institutions have the independent right to make decisions regarding the extension of deadlines;

  • Financially independent and private universities: State higher education institutions granted financial independence, as well as non-state universities, determine the contract amounts and payment deadlines based on their own charters.

Super-contract and electronic agreement acquisition procedure

There are separate requirements for those who want to study on the basis of differentiated payment-contract (super-contract):

  • Initial 50 percent payment: Students planning to study via super-contract are initially required to pay at least 50 percent of the established amount. Only then is it permitted to pay the remaining funds in installments under the general procedure;

  • Online application: First-year and upper-stage students can submit remote applications to obtain contracts for tuition payments through the kontrakt.edu.uz unified electronic system.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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