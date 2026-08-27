Historic Event in the Champions League: Rakhmonaliev and Khusanov in the League Phase

·29·Sport
Historic Event in the Champions League: Rakhmonaliev and Khusanov in the League Phase

The new season of Europe's most prestigious club competition, the UEFA Champions League, has become a truly historic event for Uzbek football. The reigning champion of Azerbaijan, Sabah hosted Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the second leg of the play-offs and secured a fantastic 5:2 comeback victory (6:4 on aggregate).

This win not only propelled Sabah into the tournament's league phase but also made Uzbekistan the absolute leader in the region in terms of the number of players in the Champions League group stage.

Turning point in the 74th minute: Heroics from Rakhmonaliev

In the match against the Israeli club, the talented Uzbek midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliev became the main protagonist of the encounter:

  • Decisive strike: With Sabah trailing 1:2 at home in a very difficult situation, Rakhmonaliev equalized with a precise shot in the 74th minute (2:2);

  • Total dominance in extra time: Inspired by this goal, the hosts scored two more times in extra time to secure a final 5:2 victory.

Two Uzbek players in the UCL at once

The list of Central Asian players participating in the competition's league phase has been finalized:

  • Representatives of Uzbekistan: Manchester Citydefensive pillar Abdukodir Khusanov and Sabah leader Umarali Rakhmonaliev;

  • Representative of Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan will be represented only by Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov.

Thus, Uzbekistan has surpassed neighboring countries in the number of representatives in the prestigious tournament's league phase.

“I want to play against Real at the Bernabéu”: Rakhmonaliev's emotions

After the match, Umarali Rakhmonaliev shared his impressions and thoughts on the upcoming draw in a flash interview:

“Thank God, we won! So many fans came to the stadium today; it is no exaggeration to say that this game united the entire Azerbaijani people. I cannot describe my excitement in words.

Our coaches instructed us to shoot at the goal whenever an opportunity arose, and it paid off. There are no weak opponents in the Champions League league phase, but stepping onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid is one of my biggest dreams.

Now two Uzbeks will play in the Champions League — Khusanov and I! Uzbek fans always support us. I believe they will now come to Azerbaijan to watch Sabah's matches”, said Rakhmonaliev.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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