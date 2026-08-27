August security patch released for Samsung flagships

South Korean tech giant Samsung has begun rolling out the latest software update for its flagship smartphones. According to ixbt.com, the new August security patch, which was previously provided for Galaxy S26 models, now covers earlier devices in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

This comprehensive update is aimed at fixing a total of 56 security vulnerabilities identified in previous versions of the Android operating system and the One UI interface. Such regular patches are crucial for protecting users' personal data and ensuring device stability.

Update size and regional distribution

Traditionally, users in South Korea were the first to receive the new firmware. Specifically, the update for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra models is 559 MB in size, with the firmware version identified as S93xNKSSCCZH2.

A special package has also been released for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra smartphones, with a slightly smaller size of 416 MB. Owners of the Galaxy S25 FE can download the S731NKSS9BZH2 update, which is 312 MB in size.

Future software roadmap

Although the software rollout has currently only begun in South Korea, Samsung is expected to make it available to users in other countries and regions in the coming days. Since updates are usually deployed in stages, they will reach owners in other regions soon.

It is worth noting that this August security patch will not be the last major software update for these smartphones. According to Samsung's plans, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S25 series, and Galaxy S25 FE models will also receive the One UI 9.0 update based on Android 17 in the future.