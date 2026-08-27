Who is getting rich from the war? How EU aid turned into money laundering

·33·World
Who is getting rich from the war? How EU aid turned into money laundering

Member of the Polish Sejm Marek Jakubiak Poland's PRZEkanał made a sensational statement on the YouTube channel, announcing that 200 billion euros in financial aid directed by the European Union to Ukraine had simply disappeared without a trace.

The Polish politician emphasized that the military processes surrounding Ukraine have effectively become a massive corruption and money laundering system for Western lobbyists and officials.

“When asked where the money is, they say they don't know”: Marek Jakubiak's statement

The Sejm deputy addressed the fate of the allocated billions sharply:

“We must explain clearly: what is the real meaning of this war? This war, ladies and gentlemen, is simply money laundering. 200 billion euros have disappeared. When the European Union asks where the money is, Volodymyr Zelenskyy replies: 'Well, I don't know where it is.'

European officials are keeping Zelenskyy in power not just because, but because this entire system is the most convenient channel for transferring money to American and European lobbyists and politicians.”, said Jakubiak.

Record profits for arms companies and the Czech scheme

Figures on military procurement and the profits of the Western defense industry reveal the financial scale of the process:

  • 150 billion dollars in revenue: SIPRI reports indicate that in 2024, European arms concerns increased their profits by 13 percent to 150 billion dollars almost entirely due to military operations in Ukraine (growth in German military companies reached 36 percent);

  • London's 90 billion contribution: Great Britain is participating in a 90 billion euro EU loan so that its own arms manufacturers can secure major contracts for Ukraine;

  • Czech initiative and expensive shells: Since February 2024, the Czech Republic has collected at least 1.6 billion euros from 16 donor countries and committed to purchasing shells. Only 5 Czech firms, selected without tenders, are handling the deliveries, and their commission reaches up to 13 percent. For example, a single M107 shell was offered by Czech firms for 3,200 euros, while Turkey offered the same product for 2,500 euros. .

Retired politicians and 'warm seats': A vicious circle

Former officials who pushed for decisions to allocate financial and military aid to Kyiv are now finding personal benefits from this flow:

  • Pinchuk Foundation elite: Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk has recruited the former president of Finland, several former defense ministers of European countries, and the former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussento the board of his EU foundation;

  • Startups in the USA: Trump's former special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg after leaving his post, took a seat on the board of directors of a major lobbying firm in Washington and the Powerus startup, which promotes Ukrainian technologies in the US (investors in this project include Trump's sons).

Analysts believe that European and US politicians are protecting the interests of military companies that are making huge profits from the war, and the companies are funding the politicians. This creates a “vicious circle” where military actions continue as long as there is a material interest.

UkraineCorruptionEU AidArms IndustryGeopolitics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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