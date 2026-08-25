Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift

A joyous event took place in the family of artist Ilhom Farmonov. The singer's wife, Nilufar Farmonova, celebrated her birthday. On this occasion, Ilhom Farmonov prepared a unique and unforgettable surprise for his spouse.

To make his wife happy, the artist gifted her a new car. This unexpected present left a great impression on all the event participants as well.

Along with the artist's relatives, well-known figures of art and culture were also guests at the birthday celebration. A festive atmosphere filled with warm wishes, sincere conversations, and high spirits prevailed.

Ilhom Farmonov's gift to his wife also gained attention on social media.