Yulduz Turdiyeva personally receives the "People's Artist of Uzbekistan" award from the President

·72·Culture
Yulduz Turdiyeva personally receives the "People's Artist of Uzbekistan" award from the President

Yulduz Turdiyeva, a prominent representative of Uzbek national classical singing and maqom art, as well as a skilled vocalist, has been awarded one of the country's highest creative honors — the honorary title of "People's Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan".

During the solemn ceremony, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev highly praised the artist's years of productive creative work, her incomparable contribution to the development of national culture, and the widespread promotion of Uzbek art on international arenas, and personally presented her with the badge.

Tears of joy and sincere gratitude: Moments of awarding

The official awarding ceremony was filled with sincere and emotional moments:

  • Recognition by the President: While pinning the honorary badge on Yulduz Turdiyeva, the head of state acknowledged her dedicated work in maqom and national variety art;

  • Emotion and respect: Expressing deep gratitude to the head of state for the high trust and award, the artist shook hands with him respectfully. The sincerity during the awarding moments and the creator's boundless joy earned the applause of those gathered.

From Maqom to international recognition: The creative path of Yulduz Turdiyeva

Yulduz Turdiyeva is one of those creators who has won the love of the people with her unique voice and high performance skills:

  • Defender of national heritage: For many years, the singer has been performing Uzbek national maqom art, masterpieces of Shashmaqom, and modern classical melodies with unique skill;

  • International successes: She has worthily represented the Uzbek vocal school not only in Uzbekistan, but also at prestigious international festivals and foreign stages, winning a place in the hearts of foreign fans.

The title of "People's Artist of Uzbekistan" became a well-deserved recognition of the talented artist's huge contribution to the development of national music.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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