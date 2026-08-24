16-year-old boy has been living in a pond for five years

The unusual case of 16-year-old Iqbal Sheikh, who lives in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, India, is being widely discussed on social media. It is reported that the teenager, who lives in the town of Beldanga, has spent most of his time in ponds for nearly the last five years.

Iqbal says that as soon as he leaves the water, he experiences a strong burning and stinging sensation on his body. When he enters cool water, this discomfort eases slightly. For this reason, he has sometimes spent several days, and in some cases nearly a week, in the water.

His family has taken the teenager to various hospitals and traditional healers, but no clear diagnosis has been made for his condition. It is noted that staying in the water for long periods is also negatively affecting his health.

After videos of Iqbal spread on social media, his condition Indian businessman Anant Ambani caught his attention. He arranged for the teenager to be taken to Mumbai for a specialized medical examination. Iqbal is currently under the supervision of specialists at a hospital in Mumbai.

Some doctors suspect that Iqbal may have a rare condition called erythromelalgia . In this condition, intense burning, heat, and redness can occur on the skin. Symptoms may worsen when body temperature rises, and cooling can provide temporary relief. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed that Iqbal has this specific diagnosis.

Currently, doctors in Mumbai are conducting a detailed examination of the teenager to identify the factors causing his condition and are taking measures to reduce the painful symptoms.