Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's car shot at (video)

An armed attack was carried out on a car carrying Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, India. The incident took place on October 18 in the city's Juhu area.

According to India Today, unknown assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired several shots at the BMW carrying the actor. Tiger Shroff was returning from a private event after playing football at the time of the incident.

As a result of the attack, the actor's driver and another bystander were injured. Shroff himself was not hit by bullets, and it was reported that his life is not in danger.

Following the incident, a message circulated on social media claiming responsibility for the attack on behalf of the "Lawrence Bishnoi" criminal gang. However, police are verifying the authenticity of this statement and the group's involvement in the incident.

On October 19, Indian media reported that police had detained suspects, and the case was transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The motive behind the attack and the masterminds are being clarified during the investigation.