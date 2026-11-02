Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan turns 61

·2·Culture
Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan turns 61

Today, November 2, one of the most famous actors of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan, who has won the hearts of millions of fans, turned 61. As one of Bollywood's most prominent stars, he has captured the hearts of audiences with his roles in numerous romantic films.

Shah Rukh Khan was born on November 2, 1965, in New Delhi, India. He began his acting career in television and became known to audiences through the series "Fauji." Making his big-screen debut in 1992 with the film "Deewana," the actor quickly became one of Bollywood's brightest stars.

In the early years of his career, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed negative characters in films such as "Darr" and "Baazigar," but later gained immense fame for his romantic roles. Films such as "Devdas," "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," "My Name Is Khan," "Chennai Express," "Pathaan," and "Jawan" are among the most famous works in his filmography.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. They have three children named Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Shah Rukh KhanBollywoodIndian cinema
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