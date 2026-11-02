After bomb threat, Amitabh Bachchan meets fans from inside a protective cabin

·93·Culture
After bomb threat, Amitabh Bachchan meets fans from inside a protective cabin

One of the legendary actors of Indian cinema, 84-year-old Amitabh Bachchan, met with his fans in front of his home in Mumbai in his traditional manner. However, this meeting differed from previous ones due to security measures.

Following a bomb threat received at the actor's residence, security was tightened. As a result, Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans from inside a transparent protective cabin, which is said to be bulletproof.

It is well known that for many years, the actor has made it a habit to meet and greet fans who gather in front of his house every Sunday. This time, the tradition continued. He was accompanied by his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Images taken during the meeting went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. In particular, the famous actor greeting his fans from behind the protective cabin sparked much discussion.

Amitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanIndian cinemaMumbai
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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