Gaybulla Tursunov clarifies rumors about his relationship with Jasmin

The videos and creative collaboration between singer Gaybulla Tursunov and Jasmin have sparked various questions among followers. While some fans assumed they were a couple, others are curious about how the artist's wife reacts to such videos, given that he has a family.

In an interview with "Daryo," Gaybulla Tursunov answered these questions, emphasizing that he has a family and that his relationship with Jasmin is like that of a brother and sister. He stated that his wife is not against their creative work together and is not jealous in this regard.

"My wife is not jealous of Jasmin because we are like brother and sister. However, she is jealous of others, but Jasmin is an exception," the singer said.

The artist noted that his wife understands his creative career well and views his work with Jasmin as a normal occurrence. According to the singer, he collaborates not only with Jasmin but also with Gulyora, Tohir, and Bilol.

Thus, the singer clarified the speculations regarding his relationship with Jasmin, once again emphasizing that there is only a creative partnership between them.