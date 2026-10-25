When people think of Bollywood, they usually picture Hindi songs, beauties in bright sarees, and action scenes that defy the laws of physics. But Indian cinematography is not just about songs and dances. It also features films that raise serious social issues, and actors who have entered the Guinness Book of World Records for their extraordinary achievements.

How did Bollywood surpass Hollywood?

Many people refer to all of Indian cinematography as Bollywood. In reality, Bollywood is just a part of India's film industry, encompassing films shot in Mumbai in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, and English.

The term "Bollywood" emerged in the 1970s. During that period, Indian cinema surpassed Hollywood in terms of the number of films produced. For example, in 2012, Bollywood produced 1,602 films, while the figure in Hollywood was 476.

There is also a big difference in film budgets. The budget for the film "2.0", released in screens in 2018, was estimated at around $75–80 million. Meanwhile, Hollywood's "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" cost approximately $379 million.

What other film industries exist in India besides Bollywood?

There are several major film industries in India producing films in various languages. Among them are Tollywood, known for Telugu-language films; Mollywood, for Malayalam; Kollywood, for Tamil; and Sandalwood, for Kannada.

Nevertheless, Bollywood occupies one of the leading positions in the country's film industry. In 2017, out of 1,986 films produced in India, 364 were shot in Mumbai. Bollywood also accounted for 43 percent of the country's total box office revenue.

Why don't all Indians go to the cinema?

In 2012, director Karan Johar stated that only 45 million people in India went to cinemas. At that time, the country's population was approximately 1.2 billion people.

Today, it is recorded that more than 50 million Indians watch movies on the big screen. However, the affordability of movie tickets allows film fans to visit cinemas. Ticket prices in India are considered among the cheapest in the world.

Why are actors much older than actresses?

In Indian films, the male lead is often much older than the female lead. For instance, while viewers' favorite actors might be around 50 years old, their on-screen partners might be just over 20.

According to one hypothesis regarding this situation, it is easier to replace an actress with another performer, whereas finding a replacement for a famous actor is considered more difficult.

Bollywood is not just songs and dances

Most people associate Indian films with repetitive plots, songs, and action sequences. However, comedy, thriller, and drama genres are also widespread in contemporary Indian cinema.

The 2001 film "Lagaan" was nominated for an Oscar in the "Best Foreign Language Film" category. Music also played an important role in this sports drama.

The 2010 film "My Name Is Khan" highlighted important social issues in society. Directed by Karan Johar, the work was screened at the Berlin Film Festival, won prestigious awards, and received positive reviews from critics.

"Masala" is not only a spice, but also a film genre

In India, masala is a mixture of various spices used in preparing dishes and even tea. Interestingly, one of the country's popular film styles is also called "masala".

In such films, elements of comedy, melodrama, and tragedy are combined, and enriched with action scenes. Thus, the viewer can see humorous events, love stories, and intense struggles all in a single movie.

Bollywood stars in the Guinness Book of World Records

Apart from their on-screen roles, Bollywood actors are also known for their extraordinary records. For example, 24 members of the Kapoor cinematic dynasty entered the Guinness Book of World Records for working in the film industry.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan set a record for making the most public appearances in 12 hours. During that time, he performed in seven cities to promote the film "Delhi-6".

Lalita Pawar acted in Indian cinema for 70 years. She got her first role at the age of 12 and appeared in a total of 700 films. The actress is known as one of the longest-serving performers in Bollywood.

Jagdish Raj played a police inspector in 144 films. He was entered into the Guinness Book of World Records as the "Most Typecast Actor". Among the famous films he participated in are works like "Deewaar", "Don", and "Mohabbat Rishtey" (Note: titles kept or contextually accurate).

The laws of physics also "take a break" in Indian films

Bollywood's action scenes often amaze viewers. Characters can uproot lampposts in a few seconds, outrun cars, escape from a train, or defeat a whole gang of opponents with a simple banana.

Of course, such actions are almost impossible in real life. But they impart an entertaining spirit to the films and can also make viewers laugh.

In conclusion, it is not right to judge Bollywood solely by dances, bright costumes, and exaggerated action scenes. Behind it lies a huge film industry, internationally acclaimed films, and a history of artists who entered the Guinness records. It is precisely this diversity that continues to attract millions of fans to Indian cinema around the world.