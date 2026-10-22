Didier Labouche awarded the "Golden Pen" prize in Paris

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Didier Labouche awarded the "Golden Pen" prize in Paris

French journalist, founder and director of the "Georama" publishing house Didier Labouche was presented with the prize within the framework of the international competition of the "Golden Pen" National Award in Paris. He became one of the winners in the nomination "Best material about Uzbekistan by a foreign journalist".

The award was presented at a solemn ceremony organized at the Embassy of our country in Paris as part of the visit of the delegation of the Journalists' Union of Uzbekistan to France. Representatives of the public and expert circles, compatriots, and journalists attended the event.

At the ceremony, Chairman of the Journalists' Union of Uzbekistan Shuhrat Oripov spoke about the reforms being implemented in the country to ensure freedom of speech and openness, as well as to support journalists. It was also noted that awarding foreign journalists with the "Golden Pen" prize serves to increase the number of materials about Uzbekistan in the international information space.

Expressing his satisfaction with the international recognition, Didier Labouche stated that in the future he intends to cover the socio-political processes in Uzbekistan even more broadly. According to him, winning the "Golden Pen" award gives him inspiration and pride.

During the event, Didier Labouche and Galina Polyanskaya, a French journalist and correspondent for the "Euronews" TV channel, were also presented with honorary membership certificates of the Journalists' Union of Uzbekistan.

Uch nafar erkak Fransiya va O‘zbekiston bayroqlari oldida mukofotlar bilan turibdi.
Golden PenDidier LaboucheJournalists' Union of UzbekistanGalina Polyanskaya
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«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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