Zebo Rahimova celebrates her 23rd birthday in Paris (video)

Actress and blogger Zebo Rahimova announced via a video on her Instagram page that she turned 23 on September 2.

The actress chose to celebrate her new age with a special gift to herself — in Paris. According to her, she gifted herself a third visit to Paris at the age of 23.

In the video, Zebo Rahimova is depicted in a red dress, holding a cake topped with candles shaped like the number "23" and a star. In the background, the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of Paris, is visible. The actress blew out the candles and welcomed her new age.

The blogger left a comment under the video: "23 — my spring, welcome!"

Her followers also congratulated the actress on her birthday, expressing their sincere wishes in the comments.

We also congratulate Zebo Rahimova on her birthday and wish her robust health, happiness, creative success, and new milestones.