Center of Islamic Civilization showcases the heritage of Transoxiana scholars at UNESCO

A high-level international conference dedicated to the rich scientific, cultural, and spiritual heritage of Central Asia was held at the UNESCO Headquarters in the French capital, Paris. This event became a practical and historical expression on the global stage of the noble initiative put forward by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in 2017 — the idea of establishing the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan.

Gathering over 300 prominent scientists, experts, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and international organizations from around the world, the conference highly praised the invaluable contribution of Transoxiana scholars to the development of world science and culture.

The Scientific Renaissance of Transoxiana at the UNESCO Tribune

At the plenary session organized under the flag of Uzbekistan and the symbol of UNESCO in the conference hall, international experts revealed the true humanistic essence of Islamic enlightenment:

Center of Global Dialogue: Authorized representatives of UNESCO, Director of the Center of Islamic Civilization Firdavs Abdukhalikov, heads of influential international research institutes, and orientalist scholars delivered speeches at the event;

Heritage of Great Scholars: Special emphasis was placed on the contemporary significance of rich manuscripts left by great thinkers such as Imam Bukhari, Imam Tirmidhi, Avicenna, Al-Biruni, Mirzo Ulugbek, and Alisher Navoi;

International Recognition: Foreign experts, including the leadership of the Association for the Study of Timurid History and Art, highly appreciated the systematic efforts of the Uzbek state to promote Islamic enlightenment to the world in a pure, tolerant, and scientific manner.

Exhibition of Rare Books, Manuscripts, and Cultural Heritage

A comprehensive exhibition and presentation prepared by the Center of Islamic Civilization was organized within the UNESCO headquarters:

Treasures from the Depths of Centuries: The hall featured rare facsimile books, factographic albums, and works of art from the series «Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan in World Collections»;

Modern Museum Project: The concept of the building, museum halls, and media projects of the Center of Islamic Civilization being constructed in Tashkent, encompassing 3,000 years of history and civilization, was visually demonstrated through banners;

Participant Interest: Numerous foreign guests who attended the event eagerly browsed through publications reflecting the heritage of Uzbek scholars at exhibition stands decorated with national adras and atlas fabrics.

Future Plans: A New Stage of International Cooperation

Following the results of the Paris conference, an agreement was reached to further expand cooperation between Uzbekistan and global scientific centers:

Joint Scientific Programs: Plans were made to jointly research rare manuscripts related to Uzbekistan stored in leading libraries of Europe and the East, and to attract their digital copies to the center's collection;

Peace Through Enlightenment: It was emphasized that the activities of the Center of Islamic Civilization will become an important international scientific and educational bridge in preventing radicalization in the modern world, strengthening interethnic harmony and religious tolerance.

Held in Paris — the heart of UNESCO — this global presentation once again vividly demonstrated to the world community the cultural and spiritual might of New Uzbekistan, uniting a great past with a bright future.