Hamid Ismailov mentioned among contenders for the 2026 Nobel Prize

·38·Culture
Hamid Ismailov mentioned among contenders for the 2026 Nobel Prize

Uzbekistan-born writer Hamid Ismailov has been included in bookmakers' lists as one of the contenders for the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature. This was reported by Literary Hub.

It is noted that this list is not the official list of nominees from the Nobel Committee. Literary Hub listed potential candidates for the Nobel Prize in Literature based on the odds offered by the British bookmaking company Ladbrokes. In it, Hamid Ismailov is recorded with odds of 33/1.

In addition to Hamid Ismailov, the list also features well-known writers such as Haruki Murakami, Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie, J.K. Rowling, and Stephen King. However, this list does not imply an official nomination for the Nobel Prize.

Hamid Ismailov was born on May 5, 1954, in the city of Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan. He came to Great Britain in 1992 and worked at the BBC World Service for 25 years.

The writer's works have been translated into various languages. His novel "The Devils' Dance" ("Jinlar bazmi") was translated into English by Donald Rayfield and John Farndon. This translation won the EBRD Literature Prize in 2019.

Currently, Ismailov's novel "We Computers" has also been included in the shortlist for the 2026 EBRD Literature Prize.

The winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 8 in Stockholm. This year, the Nobel Prize laureate will receive a cash prize of 12 million Swedish kronor.

Hamid IsmailovNobel PrizeLadbrokesEBRD Literature Prize
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"Nominated for an Oscar": Andrei Zvyagintsev's film "Minotaur" causes a major stir"Nominated for an Oscar": Andrei Zvyagintsev's film "Minotaur" causes a major stir12 September 00:26Selena Gomez sued over fraud allegationsSelena Gomez sued over fraud allegations14 August 15:38Zebo Rakhimova and Umid Eshonqulov awarded with the "Devoted to Their Profession" badge (video)Zebo Rakhimova and Umid Eshonqulov awarded with the "Devoted to Their Profession" badge (video)28 September 09:49Glory of Uzbek pottery at the BRICS bazaar in DelhiGlory of Uzbek pottery at the BRICS bazaar in Delhi12 September 12:16Why Alisher Uzoqov shed tears: "I have been waiting for this for a long time" (video)Why Alisher Uzoqov shed tears: "I have been waiting for this for a long time" (video)14 September 18:29Who are the highest-paid Korean actors and actresses?Who are the highest-paid Korean actors and actresses?28 May 14:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee