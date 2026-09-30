Hamid Ismailov mentioned among contenders for the 2026 Nobel Prize

Uzbekistan-born writer Hamid Ismailov has been included in bookmakers' lists as one of the contenders for the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature. This was reported by Literary Hub.

It is noted that this list is not the official list of nominees from the Nobel Committee. Literary Hub listed potential candidates for the Nobel Prize in Literature based on the odds offered by the British bookmaking company Ladbrokes. In it, Hamid Ismailov is recorded with odds of 33/1.

In addition to Hamid Ismailov, the list also features well-known writers such as Haruki Murakami, Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie, J.K. Rowling, and Stephen King. However, this list does not imply an official nomination for the Nobel Prize.

Hamid Ismailov was born on May 5, 1954, in the city of Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan. He came to Great Britain in 1992 and worked at the BBC World Service for 25 years.

The writer's works have been translated into various languages. His novel "The Devils' Dance" ("Jinlar bazmi") was translated into English by Donald Rayfield and John Farndon. This translation won the EBRD Literature Prize in 2019.

Currently, Ismailov's novel "We Computers" has also been included in the shortlist for the 2026 EBRD Literature Prize.

The winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 8 in Stockholm. This year, the Nobel Prize laureate will receive a cash prize of 12 million Swedish kronor.