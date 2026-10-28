“Tahlilnoma” program host Ozod Khamidkhodjayev has passed away

·63·Society
“Tahlilnoma” program host Ozod Khamidkhodjayev has passed away

Today, October 28, renowned journalist, host of the “Tahlilnoma” program, and former head of the “O‘zbekiston 24” TV channel, Ozod Khamidkhodjayev, passed away. This was reported by the Journalists' Union of Uzbekistan.

“The team of the Journalists' Union of Uzbekistan expresses its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the renowned journalist and “O‘zbekiston 24” TV channel commentator Ozod Khamidkhodjayev on the occasion of his passing,” the union's statement reads.

For many years, Ozod Khamidkhodjayev hosted the “Tahlilnoma” program, which was broadcast on the “O‘zbekiston” TV channel. He also served as the editor-in-chief of the “Axborot” news program.

In May 2017, the journalist was appointed director of the newly established “O‘zbekiston 24” TV channel. He served in this position until August of the same year.

We express our condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the late Ozod Khamidkhodjayev.

Ozod KhamidkhodjayevO‘zbekiston 24TahlilnomaJournalists' Union of Uzbekistan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Didier Labouche awarded the "Golden Pen" prize in ParisDidier Labouche awarded the "Golden Pen" prize in Paris22 October 13:07“We lived in constant fear like criminals”: Ortiqxo‘jayev speaks about business’s difficult past“We lived in constant fear like criminals”: Ortiqxo‘jayev speaks about business’s difficult past21 August 06:36«Uzbekistan will be supplied first»: Official response on selling electricity to Afghanistan«Uzbekistan will be supplied first»: Official response on selling electricity to Afghanistan15 August 20:34Murod Nazarov revealed what kind of car he drives (video)Murod Nazarov revealed what kind of car he drives (video)4 October 16:00It is revealed that Murod Nazarov has a chicken and a rooster (video)It is revealed that Murod Nazarov has a chicken and a rooster (video)4 October 15:14Onix driver passes away — details of the motorcade and system dismissalsOnix driver passes away — details of the motorcade and system dismissals29 July 11:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent