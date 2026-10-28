“Tahlilnoma” program host Ozod Khamidkhodjayev has passed away

Today, October 28, renowned journalist, host of the “Tahlilnoma” program, and former head of the “O‘zbekiston 24” TV channel, Ozod Khamidkhodjayev, passed away. This was reported by the Journalists' Union of Uzbekistan.

“The team of the Journalists' Union of Uzbekistan expresses its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the renowned journalist and “O‘zbekiston 24” TV channel commentator Ozod Khamidkhodjayev on the occasion of his passing,” the union's statement reads.

For many years, Ozod Khamidkhodjayev hosted the “Tahlilnoma” program, which was broadcast on the “O‘zbekiston” TV channel. He also served as the editor-in-chief of the “Axborot” news program.

In May 2017, the journalist was appointed director of the newly established “O‘zbekiston 24” TV channel. He served in this position until August of the same year.

We express our condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the late Ozod Khamidkhodjayev.