Ranbir Kapoor's question answered with a joke by Amitabh Bachchan

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Ranbir Kapoor's question answered with a joke by Amitabh Bachchan

Famous Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan shared one of his childhood memories on a special Diwali-themed episode of the television show "Kaun Banega Krodepati 18". Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey also participated in this show. They were invited to the program to promote the new movie "Ramayana". This was reported by India Today.

In a released clip from the show, Ranbir Kapoor asks Amitabh Bachchan if he has any memories associated with the Diwali holiday. The actor jokingly recalls that during his childhood, there was a unique competition regarding fireworks with the neighbors on holiday days.

"If a firecracker burst at the neighbors', our firecrackers had to make an even louder sound than theirs," Bachchan responded. His remark made Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey laugh.

The special holiday episodes of "Kaun Banega Krodepati 18" are scheduled to air on October 29 and 30 at 21:00 local time.

Amitabh BachchanKaun Banega KrodepatiRanbir KapoorRamayana
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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