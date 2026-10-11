Amitabh Bachchan is 83! The legendary actor met with fans on his birthday (video)

Legend of Indian cinema, famous actor Amitabh Bachchan has turned 83. On the occasion of his birthday, he met with fans and accepted their sincere congratulations.

The actor's birthday turned into a major celebration for his fans as well. They gathered to congratulate their beloved star and express their love and respect for him. In return, Amitabh Bachchan met with the fans who have supported him for many years, acknowledging their attention.

Amitabh Bachchan is considered one of the most famous and respected figures in Indian cinema. His roles in numerous films have won the affection of several generations of viewers. Despite the passage of years, interest in the actor's work and personality remains undiminished.