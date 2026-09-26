Millions for a Single Episode: How Much Do Bollywood Stars Earn?

Significant changes have been observed in Indian television over the past 10 years. An important factor in this process has been the involvement of actors who gained immense fame in Bollywood as hosts of television projects.

Famous actors are also gladly accepting such offers. Television hosting allows them not only to earn substantial additional income but also to further solidify their popularity. Some stars even receive fees amounting to millions of dollars for a single episode.

Akshay Kumar — 1.5 crore, approximately $150,000

It has been quite a while since fans last saw Akshay Kumar on screen as a TV host. Earlier in his career, the actor hosted shows like «Master Chief India» and «Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi».

It is known that Akshay Kumar was paid a fee of 1.5 crores for each episode of these programs.

However, despite being considered one of India's most popular stars, these programs hosted by him did not become the hits that were expected.

Aamir Khan — 3 crores, approximately $300,000

One of the television projects that raised social issues was the talk show «Satyamev Jayate», founded by Aamir Khan. The program showcased real-life stories and focused on issues of combating violence in society.

According to reports, Aamir Khan was paid 3 crores for each episode. His participation helped the talk show achieve hit status.

Shah Rukh Khan — 3 crores, approximately $300,000

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan is also among the famous actors who have hosted television projects. His career in TV shows includes programs such as «Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?», «Kaun Banega Crorepati», and «Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout».

At the same time, the actor received his highest hosting fee last year on the «TED Talks India» show. He was paid 3 crores for each episode of the program.

Amitabh Bachchan — 5 crores, approximately $500,000

One of the most-watched television projects in India is «Kaun Banega Crorepati», broadcast on Sony TV. Amitabh Bachchan's services are specially noted in the popularization of this program.

The actor interacts with ordinary people and encourages them to participate in the show. His presence on screen gives the program a unique atmosphere.

Amitabh Bachchan receives a fee of 5 crores for each episode. It is said that no other person can maintain the level of popularity the show has achieved quite like Mr. Bachchan.

Salman Khan — 14 crores, approximately $1,400,000

One of the Bollywood stars who earns the most from television hosting is Salman Khan. His name and popularity are often enough to make a film or television show popular. Therefore, the creators of the project are ready to pay him the fee he demands.

Salman Khan previously received 11 crores for his participation in the «Bigg Boss» program. Currently, the actor is paid 14 crores for each episode of the show.

Salman Khan also plays a major role in the popularity of «Bigg Boss». His participation in the program always sparks interest among fans. The actor deals with resolving conflicts between participants, giving them various advice, and discussing inappropriate behavior committed over the weekends.