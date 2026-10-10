Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny

Bollywood's famous actress Rekha has captured widespread attention not only for her acting skills and charming appearance, but also for her mysterious personal life. Her love affair with Amitabh Bachchan, her father abandoning her in childhood, and the tragic death of her millionaire husband are among the most discussed chapters of the actress's life. Nevertheless, she has managed to maintain her prominent place in the arts.

From Childhood to Bollywood Stardom

Rekha's real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan, and she was born on October 10, 1954, in Madras, India, now known as Chennai. Her father was actor Gemini Ganesan, and her mother was Pushpavalli, an actress who starred in Telugu films. Because her parents were not officially married, Gemini Ganesan did not give his surname to his daughter for a long time. Later, he abandoned his family.

Dreaming of becoming a stewardess in her childhood, Rekha entered the world of cinema at the age of 12 at her mother's request. Her acting talent quickly caught the attention of producers. At 14, she dropped out of school to focus seriously on her film career.

In her early roles, the actress faced criticism for her appearance and weight. However, this did not make her back down: Rekha started practicing yoga and continued working on herself. By 1969, having learned Hindi, she became one of Bollywood's most sought-after actresses.

Her youth was not easy. While her peers were studying and resting, Rekha was attending castings and shooting films. She also suffered from severe working conditions, unpleasant food, and allergies caused by wearing numerous costumes and pieces of jewelry.

Films That Brought Fame to the Actress

Rekha has starred in numerous films across various genres. In the 1981 film "Silsila", she played the role of Tara, a woman who disrupts a family. In 1988, she played Arti in director Rakesh Roshan's film "Khoon Bhari Maang". This picture, in which the actress even agreed to appear without makeup in some scenes, is said to have been based on the Australian television series "Return to Eden".

In the film "Jaanbaaz", Rekha starred alongside stars such as Mithun Chakraborty, Mandakini, Amrit Pal, and Jeetendra. "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi" also became one of her famous works. Interestingly, her role in it was originally offered to Dimple Kapadia, but she declined.

In 2003, Rekha portrayed Sonia Mehra in the sci-fi film "Koi... Mil Gaya". In 2006, she participated in the drama "Khaffa", which explored human individuality and willpower.

Following this film, the actress disappeared from the screens for a while. In 2010, she starred alongside Hema Malini and Rishi Kapoor in "Sadiyaan", but the picture failed at the box office. That same year, Rekha was honored with the Padma Shri award. In 2012, she was appointed as a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, where she served for six years.

In subsequent years, the actress attempted to return to the cinema world. Although she signed a contract for the film "Fitoor", she left the production set for unknown reasons. She appeared in "Super Nani" in 2014 and "Shamitabh" in 2015. In "Shamitabh", she played herself. In 2018, she played a supporting role in the comedy "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se".

Love Story with Amitabh Bachchan

Discussions regarding Rekha's personal life began in her youth. Initially, she was in a relationship with Sajid Khan, the adopted son of producer Mehboob Khan. Sajid had participated in Western films and gained popularity among teenagers. However, their busy schedules prevented their relationship from lasting long.

Later, Rekha admitted that she also had feelings for Mithun Chakraborty. At that time, the actor was married to Yogita Bali.

However, the actress's name is most frequently linked to her relationship with Amitabh Bachchan. In the late 1970s, rumors of a romance between them spread widely. Amitabh was married to Jaya Bhaduri at the time. Photographs capturing Rekha and Amitabh together frequently appeared in the press.

Their relationship was heavily discussed throughout India. According to public reports, after Amitabh suffered a severe injury on set and spent six days in a coma, he cut off ties with Rekha and returned to his family.

The Tragic Death of Her Millionaire Husband

In 1990, Rekha married businessman Mukesh Agarwal. It is said that even before the wedding, the man showed tendencies toward suicide, and Rekha hoped to help him.

While the actress was working in the USA, Mukesh attempted suicide several times, and one of the attempts ended in his death. It was reported that in the note he left behind, he wrote, "Blame no one."

Following the tragedy, Rekha faced severe criticism from the press. Some journalists called her the "black widow". Later, rumors spread that the actress had been in a close relationship with Akshay Kumar, her co-star in "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi". Reports emerged that Akshay's girlfriend, Raveena Tandon, had asked Rekha not to interfere in their relationship. After that, the sensationalism surrounding the actress's personal life subsided somewhat.

Rekha's Life Today

Rekha currently lives in Mumbai. According to reports, her nephew Navid and her longtime assistant and close friend-turned-secretary Farzana are among the people close to her. The actress owns a large country house with a swimming pool and a garden.

She is also interested in environmental protection: she tends to her garden and participates in ecological campaigns. In 2023, she posed for the cover of Vogue Arabia, once again showcasing her unique style.

Interesting Facts About Rekha

The kissing scene in the film "Anjana Safar", featuring Rekha and Biswajeet Chatterjee, caused censorship issues. This situation delayed the film's theatrical release. A photograph capturing the scene was even published in the Asian edition of Life magazine. Afterward, Rekha was forced to make a public statement that she had been tricked into participating in the scene.

The actress loves animals. At one time, a puppy named Pisti lived in her home and became Rekha's favorite pet.

She also respects women who hold a significant place in public life. Among the figures who have earned her admiration are former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and American television host Oprah Winfrey.

Among jewelry, Rekha particularly favors bangles. Chiffon sarees decorated with gold borders and embroidery also hold a special place in her wardrobe.

Rekha's life has been filled with fame, creative successes, and severe personal trials. Nevertheless, she remains one of Bollywood's most memorable stars. Her films, unique style, and mysterious life continue to arouse the interest of fans today.