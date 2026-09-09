Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan may visit Uzbekistan: Proposals unveiled

Negotiations are underway regarding the visit of famous Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to Uzbekistan. Proposals have been made not only to arrange meetings between the King of Indian Cinema and fans in our country, but also to hold masterclasses for young filmmakers and organize a grand concert in a large venue.

This was announced by Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov at the ceremony of signing bilateral documents within the framework of the Prime Minister of India's visit to the Kuksaroy residence.

Negotiations with Shah Rukh Khan have begun

According to Ozodbek Nazarbekov, the Uzbek side is holding negotiations with Shah Rukh Khan and well-known producer Karan Johar.

A number of proposals have been put forward within the framework of the negotiations to organize the visit of the Indian cinema star to Uzbekistan.

In particular, it has been proposed that Shah Rukh Khan:

meet with young Uzbek filmmakers;

hold masterclasses for them;

share his experience in the film industry;

organize a concert program for fans in a large venue.

"People from seven to seventy are waiting"

The Minister of Culture dwelt in particular on Shah Rukh Khan's popularity not only in the film industry, but also on his personal qualities.

Nazarbekov noted that Shah Rukh Khan is currently one of the most famous and influential actors in the world. He also actively participates in charity work.

"Our people love Shah Rukh Khan very much. People from seven to seventy are waiting for him," the minister said.

This opinion shows how wide the Uzbekistan fan base of the Indian actor is.

Why is Shah Rukh Khan's visit important?

Shah Rukh Khan's arrival in Uzbekistan could have a broader significance than just a celebrity visit.

Firstly, it serves to further strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

Secondly, direct communication between young Uzbek filmmakers and one of the world's most renowned actors can serve as a great school of experience for them.

Thirdly, a major event involving Shah Rukh Khan is likely to once again demonstrate the interest in Indian cinema in Uzbekistan.

Negotiations with Karan Johar are also underway

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, negotiations are also continuing with prominent Bollywood producer Karan Johar.

This shows that cooperation between Uzbekistan and India may not be limited to the actor's visit, but could also create opportunities for new projects in the film industry.

In particular, Uzbekistan's historic cities, architectural monuments, and national culture could become an interesting location for the Indian film industry.

When is the exact date of the visit?

For now, the exact date of Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Uzbekistan has not been officially announced.

Therefore, reports stating that "Shah Rukh Khan will come to Tashkent on such and such a day" should be treated with caution.

The main aspect known at present is that the Uzbek side is holding negotiations with the Indian cinema star, and proposals have been made to welcome him to our country with a grand program.

The biggest question of interest — what will Shah Rukh Khan do in Uzbekistan?

If an agreement on the visit is reached, Shah Rukh Khan's program in Uzbekistan could cover several areas.

Meetings with young filmmakers and masterclasses could be one of the most important events professionally. A large concert for fans is likely to become the most discussed part of the visit.

For now, the main question that interests fans remains open: When will the King of Bollywood come to Uzbekistan?

A definite answer to this question will be known after the final agreement on Shah Rukh Khan's visit and the official date are announced.