How have Bollywood's legendary stars changed over the years?

·53·Culture
How have Bollywood's legendary stars changed over the years?

More than a quarter of a century has passed since the release of the legendary film «Something Happens in Life» (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai), which hit the screens in 1998 and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, including Uzbek viewers. Every character, their actions, and the music in the film have already become sweet childhood memories for several generations.

Nostalgic frames comparing the youth appearance of the cult film's actors during shooting with their current look have been circulating on social media, amazing millions of fans. Although time has changed their appearance, the characters they created still live on in the memory of millions.

The children have grown up: Little Anjali and the star boy

The tiny characters who won the audience's love with their sincerity and innocence in the film have grown up beyond recognition today:

  • Sana Saeed (little Anjali): Sana Saeed, who skillfully played the role of the protagonist Rahul and Tina's little daughter in the film, is now 38 years old. She continues her career as a beautiful, modern actress and model;

  • Parzan Dastur (the mute boy who counted stars): Parzan Dastur, who created the image of the sweet Sikh boy who gazed at the sky at night in the camp and counted stars, making everyone cry by saying "Don't leave...", is now 39 years old and has turned into a majestic-looking man.

Favorite teachers and bright comedic roles

The older generation of actors who provided the funny and affectionate moments of the film have also reached a venerable age:

  • Himani Shivpuri (Rifat Bibi): The famous actress who played the kind and caring supervisor of the girls' dormitory is now 64 years old and still shoots in various films and television projects;

  • Anupam Kher (Principal Malhotra): India's national artist Anupam Kher, who portrayed one of the film's funniest and most memorable characters — school principal Mr. Malhotra, is now 71 years old;

  • Johnny Lever (Colonel Almeida): The king of comedy Johnny Lever, who brilliantly played the role of the mischievous colonel who headed the summer camp, has turned 69 years old;

  • Farida Jalol (Rahul's mother): The skilled actress Farida Jalol, who became the symbol of the kindest mother and grandmother in Indian cinema, is currently 77 years old and is considered a living legend of Bollywood.

Main stars: How old is the magical trio today?

The main characters who created the film's love triangle remain Bollywood's most influential and top-tier stars today:

  • Rani Mukerji (Tina): The famous actress, who captured millions of hearts with the image of the graceful and charming Tina, is now 48 years old and still maintains her unique charm;

  • Kajol (older Anjali): Kajol, the main character who was first as mischievous as a boy in the film and then turned into a beautiful woman wearing an elegant sari, is currently 52 years old and has not slowed down her activity in the cinema world;

  • Shah Rukh Khan (Rahul): Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Rahul, the peerless king of Bollywood and the symbol of love, is now 61 years old! He is still breaking records in world cinematography, shining with youth-like vigor and an extravagant style.

Over time, both the screen characters and the fans who grew up watching them have grown older, but the innocent emotions shared by the film «Something Happens in Life» remain just as dear and cherished in the hearts of movie enthusiasts.

Kuch Kuch Hota HaiShah Rukh KhanRani MukerjiFarida Jalol
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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