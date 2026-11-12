Japanese woman who plays violin with a prosthetic arm breaks Guinness World Record

42-year-old Japanese woman Manami Ito did not give up on her favorite hobby even after losing her right arm in a serious car accident. Through years of practice and the help of a special prosthetic, she returned to the stage and earned a place in the 2027 Guinness World Records as the first musician in the world to play the violin with a prosthetic arm.

Manami received this recognition following her performance at a medical conference held in Kobe, Japan, on August 5, 2012.

She had been interested in playing the violin since childhood and had practiced the art for many years. However, a car accident in 2004 changed her life completely. She lost her right arm and was forced to step away from her passion for a time. Despite this, with the support of her family and a specially crafted prosthetic, she decided to return to music.

It took Manami several years of practice to return to the stage and restore her former skill. Since she could not press the violin bow against the strings in the traditional way, she began using a heavier cello bow. Furthermore, she attaches an additional weight to the bow to increase its mass.

The musician explains that it is impossible to produce the necessary sound from the violin with the prosthetic alone. Therefore, she uses the movement of her entire body to change the angle of the strings and control the volume.

"A wire connected from my left shoulder to the back is pulled by the movement of my right shoulder blade. The movement of the prosthetic joints then sets the bow attached to its tip into motion," Manami explained regarding her unusual performance technique.

One of her most notable performances took place in August 2021. Manami Ito captured the attention of audiences by playing the violin at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games held in Tokyo.

Today, the Japanese musician serves as an example to many with her extraordinary performance style and resilience. Her story shows that human determination and love for one's craft can help overcome even the most difficult obstacles.