503.17 km/h: BYD conquers the “magic barrier” for the first time in history, setting a world record

China's BYD concern has opened a new chapter in the history of the automotive industry. The Yangwang U9 Xtreme hypercar, belonging to the company's flagship brand, recorded a speed of 503.17 km/h during official tests in Abu Dhabi, becoming the first production car on Earth to break the legendary 500 km/h barrier.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) officially confirmed this result, and the figure has been entered into the Guinness World Records as the absolute world record for production cars and production electric vehicles in a single-direction run.

Track, time, and a legend at the wheel: Record details

The historic test process was organized based on the highest safety and international standards:

Record venue: The tests were conducted on November 1, 2026, on a fully closed 10-kilometer special straight section of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) highway, passing through the Al Dhafra region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE;

Experienced pilot at the wheel: The extreme hypercar was skillfully driven to the finish line at this record speed by the renowned German racing driver Marc Basseng.

3000 horsepower and an engineering marvel

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is not just a high-speed machine, but is considered the pinnacle of electric vehicle engineering:

Four independent electric motors: The car is equipped with 4 independent high-performance engines, with a total power exceeding 3000 horsepower (2978 bhp) ;

1200-volt architecture: An advanced 1200V platform is installed, delivering electric power instantly with maximum efficiency;

Extreme tires: Special high-durability tires were developed in collaboration with Giti to withstand the immense pressure and temperatures above 500 km/h;

Elite and limited edition: Despite officially holding production car status, this model will be released for sale in a limited edition of only 30 units worldwide.

A new era in the automotive industry: A challenge to the Bugatti and Koenigsegg era

This success has fundamentally changed the balance of power in the global supercar market. In the speed race, where traditional brands like Bugatti and Koenigsegg, equipped with internal combustion engines, have led for many years, the Chinese industry and the BYD concern have demonstrated the undisputed superiority of electrical technologies to the whole world.