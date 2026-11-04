American retiree sets Guinness World Record by watching 1,207 movies in one year

60-year-old Glenwood Hoskin, a resident of Pennsylvania, USA, has entered the Guinness World Records after watching 1,207 movies in cinemas over the course of a single year. In doing so, he surpassed the previous record of 777 films. This was reported by Guinness World Records.

Glenwood Hoskin watched movies at the Regal cinema in York Haven from April 2024 to April 2025. On average, he attended 3.3 screenings per day. To achieve this, the man studied the cinema schedule in advance every day, planning to watch as many films as possible from morning until midnight.

"I really enjoyed getting out of the house. Besides that, I love testing my strength and setting goals for myself. I am an organized person, so the preparation and planning process also brought me joy," says the record holder.

The former tax service employee used a Regal Unlimited subscription, which costs approximately $28 per month, to achieve this result. This subscription allowed him to watch an unlimited number of movies at the cinema.

To minimize expenses, Hoskin prepared his meals at home and ate them between screenings. During breaks, he engaged in physical activity by walking inside and outside the cinema building. The cinema staff and management, who developed a close relationship with him, also helped him create his daily schedule, especially in identifying shorter films.

Among the films he watched, the record holder noted that he particularly enjoyed "The Wild Robot" and "Deadpool & Wolverine." His favorite genres were animated films and comedies.

Glenwood Hoskin thus broke the record of American Zachary Swope, who had watched 777 movies in one year.