It is reported that David Garibaldi chose a special open area on the New York waterfront to set the record. From there, the Statue of Liberty, one of the most famous symbols of the USA, was clearly visible. The artist managed to capture the image of the famous monument on paper in a short amount of time.

American artist David Garibaldi has entered the Guinness World Records by drawing a portrait of the Statue of Liberty in just 43.5 seconds. This extraordinary result demonstrated the artist's speed and skill. This was reported by the publication "Pravilamag".

A video showing his work process spread on social media, sparking interest among users. Viewers expressed amazement at how the artist could create such a complex image in such a short time.

David Garibaldi noted that through this record, he wanted not only to demonstrate his skills but also to inspire others to pursue new endeavors.

"I wanted to show both myself and others: 'Look, it is possible to do this.' I wish that after seeing my work, someone, young or old, would say, 'Let me try it too.' The best part is that even if you don't break the record, by constantly trying, you become a true master of your craft," the artist said.