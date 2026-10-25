"Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala" International Ceremony Held in Tashkent

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"Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala" International Ceremony Held in Tashkent

On October 23–24, 2026, the international ceremony "Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala" was organized in Tashkent for the first time. The event was dedicated to recognizing the creative achievements of film and television representatives from Central Asia and Caucasus countries. This was reported on the official website of the Golden Globes organization.

A total of six artists from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia were honored at the ceremony. Among them are Uzbek actress Gulchehra Jamilova and director Ali Hamroyev. Additionally, Azerbaijani creator Tahmina Rafaella, Georgian director Levan Koguashvili, Kazakh actress Shugila Yeshen, and Armenian actor Samvel Tadevosyan were recognized.

According to the organizers, awards were presented in three categories: Meridian Award, Trailblazer Award, and Beacon Award. Uzbekistan representatives Gulchehra Jamilova and Ali Hamroyev were awarded the Meridian prize.

A collection of portraits of three men and three women of various ages.

The event aims to showcase the cultural heritage and creative potential of the historic Silk Road region on the international stage, develop ties among filmmakers of the region, and strengthen cultural cooperation between East and West. The ceremony was held in partnership with the Golden Globes organization and Vivid Strategies. The Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan participated as a supporting party in organizing the event.

The holding of the "Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala" in Tashkent became one of the initiatives aimed at introducing the country's film and culture sphere to an international audience and creating new cooperation opportunities for regional creators.

Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute GalaGulchehra JamilovaAli HamroyevMinistry of Culture of Uzbekistan
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