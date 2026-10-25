Gulchehra Jamilova becomes the first Uzbek actress to win a Golden Globe award!

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Gulchehra Jamilova becomes the first Uzbek actress to win a Golden Globe award!

People's Artist of Uzbekistan, well-known actress Gulchehra Jamilova has received international recognition. She became a winner of the Golden Globe award at the first-ever "Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala" held in Tashkent.

Videos regarding the actress receiving this recognition have spread across social networks. According to reports, her loved ones, colleagues, and fans are sending sincere congratulations in the comments, acknowledging the artist's decades-long creative career.

Gulchehra Jamilova is one of the prominent representatives of Uzbek theater and cinema, with a career spanning over six decades. The actress particularly won the affection of viewers through her portrayal of Kumush in the film based on Abdulla Qodiriy's novel "Days Gone By". She was awarded the title of "People's Artist of Uzbekistan" in 1992.

This recognition has become another example of representatives of Uzbek art gaining international acclaim.

Gulchehra JamilovaGolden Globes Silk Road Tribute GalaPeople's Artist of UzbekistanDays Gone By
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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