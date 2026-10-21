“The Pianist” star Adrien Brody has arrived in Uzbekistan

·40·Culture
“The Pianist” star Adrien Brody has arrived in Uzbekistan

Reports have emerged that two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, world-renowned for his roles in the TV series "Peaky Blinders" and the film "The Pianist", has visited Uzbekistan.

According to reports, the actor arrived to participate in the World Summit on Child Well-being, held in Samarkand on October 21–22. Nearly 600 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend the event. Issues regarding children's rights, education, healthcare, and social protection are being discussed within the framework of the summit.

Additionally, on October 23–24, the inaugural "Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala" ceremony will be held in Tashkent. It will recognize the achievements of cinema and television representatives from Central Asia and Caucasus countries. Brody is also reportedly expected to attend this ceremony.

Adrien BrodyWorld SummitGolden Globes Silk Road Tribute GalaPeaky Blinders
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"Nominated for an Oscar": Andrei Zvyagintsev's film "Minotaur" causes a major stir"Nominated for an Oscar": Andrei Zvyagintsev's film "Minotaur" causes a major stir12 September 00:26A 2-Year-Old Girl Started Singing — Passersby Stopped in Amazement (video)A 2-Year-Old Girl Started Singing — Passersby Stopped in Amazement (video)13 August 13:13Saida Rametova presented an award to Yuksel Aksu, director of the film "Look, the Postman is Coming"Saida Rametova presented an award to Yuksel Aksu, director of the film "Look, the Postman is Coming"27 September 01:43A sensation in Uzbek cinema: When will Alisher Uzakov's film "Champion" be released in theaters?A sensation in Uzbek cinema: When will Alisher Uzakov's film "Champion" be released in theaters?11 September 08:47'Michael' Movie Becomes the Highest-Grossing Biopic in History'Michael' Movie Becomes the Highest-Grossing Biopic in History5 July 16:02Premiere of the year on Netflix: "José Mourinho: The Special One" documentaryPremiere of the year on Netflix: "José Mourinho: The Special One" documentary28 July 19:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny