“The Pianist” star Adrien Brody has arrived in Uzbekistan

Reports have emerged that two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, world-renowned for his roles in the TV series "Peaky Blinders" and the film "The Pianist", has visited Uzbekistan.

According to reports, the actor arrived to participate in the World Summit on Child Well-being, held in Samarkand on October 21–22. Nearly 600 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend the event. Issues regarding children's rights, education, healthcare, and social protection are being discussed within the framework of the summit.

Additionally, on October 23–24, the inaugural "Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala" ceremony will be held in Tashkent. It will recognize the achievements of cinema and television representatives from Central Asia and Caucasus countries. Brody is also reportedly expected to attend this ceremony.