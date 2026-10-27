Mariam Tillyayeva has reconciled with her boyfriend: the couple is planning to get married!

·148·Culture
Mariam Tillyayeva has reconciled with her boyfriend: the couple is planning to get married!

Uzbekistan's first president Islam Karimov's granddaughter, Mariam Tillyayeva, has rekindled her relationship with Arno Kosyan. The blogger announced this at the Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala held in Tashkent.

Mariam Tillyayeva and Arno Kosyan are planning to get married in the spring of 2027. Currently, the couple is preparing for the wedding and discussing the choice of venue for the ceremony.

They intend to hold their main wedding ceremony in Uzbekistan. There is also a possibility of organizing a separate celebration in Moscow later on.

The exact date and location of the wedding have not yet been announced. Mariam Tillyayeva also emphasized that she does not wish to share details regarding her personal life with the public.

Mariam TillyayevaArno KosyanIslam KarimovGolden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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