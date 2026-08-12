Inter to Move for Curtis Jones Following Davide Frattesi Transfer

Inter Milan are taking decisive steps to strengthen their squad in the final days of the summer transfer window. The club plans to bolster their midfield with a Liverpool player, which initially required the sale of another player. According to Goal.com, the conditions necessary to realize this plan are gradually being met. As reported by Goal.com, it is stated.

It has been revealed that the English midfielder has been one of the primary targets on the transfer market for the Italian champions since last January. However, the club's management had initially prioritized resolving another player's transfer in order to maintain existing financial and personnel balance.

The Fate of Davide Frattesi and the Lazio Option

The departure of Davide Frattesi , a key piece of Inter's plans, has now reached its final stages. The Italian midfielder is expected to continue his career with Lazio, and the parties are currently agreeing on the final details of the deal. According to reports, the player is being loaned with an obligation to buy for €15 million.

This obligation is tied to the team finishing no lower than 12th place by the end of the current season. Additionally, Inter has included a clause ensuring they retain the right to over 20% of any future resale fee if the player is sold to another club.

Details of the Curtis Jones Transfer

As soon as Frattesi's departure is made official, Inter's management will have sufficient leeway to intensify negotiations with Liverpool. For his part, the British footballer has long favored joining the Milan side. The fact that he was left on the bench as a precaution in Liverpool's last friendly match is also explained by these transfer negotiations.

Previously, Inter had sent offers of €20 million and €25 million to the English club before June 30, which went unanswered. Now, the club is ready to improve its proposals further. Furthermore, according to information shared by Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool has lowered its initial asking price of €40 million in recent hours.

Although the English club's current contract runs until the summer of 2027, they have indicated they are ready to accept an offer totaling €35 million including bonuses. Inter aims to take advantage of this opportunity to reach an agreement before the transfer window closes.