Who Is No. 1 in the Netherlands? Will Verhoeven Step into the Ring with Overeem?

·40·Sport
Who Is No. 1 in the Netherlands? Will Verhoeven Step into the Ring with Overeem?

Another grand and highly anticipated showdown is taking shape in the world of combat sports. MMA legend Alistair Overeem has challenged former GLORY kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven to a boxing match.

The long-standing rivalry between the two Dutch athletes could finally be settled in the ring.

“He wouldn’t face me in MMA — that’s why I’m offering boxing”

In his latest statement, Alistair Overeem revealed why he is challenging Rico Verhoeven to a boxing match and outlined plans to stage a major fight in Amsterdam:

“Rico has the advantage in boxing, I admit that. That’s why we’re offering him a fight under boxing rules. Why? Because in an MMA bout, Verhoeven would never have the courage to step into the octagon against me... We hope to see him in Amsterdam.

Rico, don’t run from me! The fans, the entire Netherlands and I all want this exact showdown. There are still unresolved issues between us. Come on, let’s settle everything once and for all and in the Netherlands determine who the number one athlete is. Let’s make it happen in an arena in Amsterdam in 2027!” Overeem said.

Superfight against Usyk and Verhoeven’s boxing debut

As a reminder, this year Rico Verhoeven on May 23 stepped into the ring in Egypt for a high-profile bout against heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk, facing the toughest test of his professional boxing career. In the dramatic fight’s 11th round, Usyk stopped Verhoeven by technical knockout with a powerful barrage of punches.

Nevertheless, Verhoeven captured the boxing world’s attention with his resilience in the ring, and a clash with Overeem is now expected to become one of the biggest and most lucrative sporting events of 2027.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends via Telegram or other social networks.

Alistair OvereemRico VerhoevenOleksandr UsykAmsterdamNetherlands
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Aston Villa Want to Sign Aaron Wan-BissakaAston Villa Want to Sign Aaron Wan-BissakaToday, 20:55Paul Parker Demands Manchester United Strengthen the Squad to Replace Luke ShawPaul Parker Demands Manchester United Strengthen the Squad to Replace Luke ShawToday, 20:50Beşiktaş Interested in Fabio MirettiBeşiktaş Interested in Fabio MirettiToday, 20:39Beşiktaş Interested In Fabio MirettiBeşiktaş Interested In Fabio MirettiToday, 20:33Psychological Warfare Ahead of UFC 330: Ian Machado Garry Makes Explosive StatementPsychological Warfare Ahead of UFC 330: Ian Machado Garry Makes Explosive StatementToday, 20:16“He ran around the ring like a cat”: Australian boxer makes unexpected accusation against Jalolov“He ran around the ring like a cat”: Australian boxer makes unexpected accusation against JalolovToday, 20:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended