Who Is No. 1 in the Netherlands? Will Verhoeven Step into the Ring with Overeem?

Another grand and highly anticipated showdown is taking shape in the world of combat sports. MMA legend Alistair Overeem has challenged former GLORY kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven to a boxing match.

The long-standing rivalry between the two Dutch athletes could finally be settled in the ring.

“He wouldn’t face me in MMA — that’s why I’m offering boxing”

In his latest statement, Alistair Overeem revealed why he is challenging Rico Verhoeven to a boxing match and outlined plans to stage a major fight in Amsterdam:

“Rico has the advantage in boxing, I admit that. That’s why we’re offering him a fight under boxing rules. Why? Because in an MMA bout, Verhoeven would never have the courage to step into the octagon against me... We hope to see him in Amsterdam. Rico, don’t run from me! The fans, the entire Netherlands and I all want this exact showdown. There are still unresolved issues between us. Come on, let’s settle everything once and for all and in the Netherlands determine who the number one athlete is. Let’s make it happen in an arena in Amsterdam in 2027!” Overeem said.

Superfight against Usyk and Verhoeven’s boxing debut

As a reminder, this year Rico Verhoeven on May 23 stepped into the ring in Egypt for a high-profile bout against heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk, facing the toughest test of his professional boxing career. In the dramatic fight’s 11th round, Usyk stopped Verhoeven by technical knockout with a powerful barrage of punches.

Nevertheless, Verhoeven captured the boxing world’s attention with his resilience in the ring, and a clash with Overeem is now expected to become one of the biggest and most lucrative sporting events of 2027.

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