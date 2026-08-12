Official: «Manchester City» announces the transfer of Gerónimo Rulli

England’s «Manchester City» have completed another major signing in the transfer market. Experienced Argentine goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, who had been playing for French club «Marseille», has officially joined the «Citizens». This was reported by the Manchester club’s official website.

Contract running until 2028

According to the club’s official statement, the 34-year-old goalkeeper will become a full-fledged member of «City» once international clearance is obtained. The experienced goalkeeper signed a two-year contract at the «Etihad», running until the summer of 2028.

«„Manchester City“ have completed the process of signing Gerónimo Rulli. The highly experienced Argentine goalkeeper has moved to the „Etihad“ from French club „Marseille“ and signed a deal running until 2028. His wealth of experience gained in top-level competitions will help our team», — the «Manchester City» press service said in a statement.

Second chance at «City»

Notably, this will be Gerónimo Rulli’s second spell at «Manchester City». The Argentine goalkeeper also signed for «City» during the 2016/2017 season, but due to competition for places, he left for Spain’s «Real Sociedad» without making a single official appearance for the first team.

Years later, after gaining extensive experience with prestigious clubs such as «Villarreal», «Ajax» and «Marseille», as well as the Argentina national team, Rulli returns to the «Etihad» as a serious contender for a place in the starting lineup.

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