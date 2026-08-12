Poirier reveals the reason for Makhachev’s success: “He has cleaned out everyone”

One of the legendary figures in MMA, American Dustin Poirier, praised UFC champion Islam Makhachev's unique and historic success in the octagon. The fighter nicknamed “The Diamond” did not hide his admiration for the Russian athlete’s 16-fight winning streak and dominance against champions in different weight classes.

“He beat the best and cleaned out the division”

Dustin Poirier emphasized that Makhachev’s winning streak is not just a collection of numbers, but was built through fierce contests against the world’s strongest fighters:

“The most impressive aspect of Islam’s winning streak is that he outclassed the best opponents across different weight classes. Makhachev first defeated the best fighter in the featherweight division, then completely cleaned out his own division, lightweight, and also demonstrated his superiority in higher weight classes, further cementing his UFC championship status. Regardless of weight class, that is exactly what it means to be the best fighter in the world pound-for-pound!” — said the American MMA legend.

UFC 330: Historic record and showdown with Ian Garry

It is worth recalling that Islam Makhachev will step into the octagon against Ian Garry in the main event of the UFC 330 tournament, scheduled for August 16.

The clash is significant not only because of the championship title, but also because of the biggest records in UFC history. If the Russian fighter wins, he will write his name in golden letters as one of the holders of the longest and most remarkable winning streaks in UFC history.

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