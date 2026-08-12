VK Videso Simplifies Partnership Program Terms

One of Russia's largest video services, VK Videso, is significantly easing the requirements for joining its partnership program. The new rules expand creators' access to monetization and create additional opportunities for newcomers. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

According to ixbt.com, the updated requirements will fully take effect on September 1, 2026. From that date, creators who share original content on the platform will find it much easier to join the partnership program, which offers earning opportunities.

New Monetization Criteria

Under the changes being introduced, creators must have at least 1,000 subscribers on their channel and their videos must have been watched for a total of at least 500 hours over the past 90 days to join the program. These figures are significantly more accessible than the previous requirements.

Platform representatives say the updated criteria were designed to lower the entry barrier, especially for creators who are just starting out. Despite the relaxed terms, the core requirements remain unchanged: creators must consistently develop their channels and publish only original material.

Transition Period and Support Measures

Recognizing that the change will not be equally easy for all creators, the platform's management will introduce a special transition period. Creators who have not yet reached the required metrics, including sufficient watch time, will be given a three-month adjustment period.

During this three-month period, the platform plans to implement a minimum guaranteed income mechanism that will help creators adapt to the new requirements. This will give newcomers a solid foundation for maintaining financial stability and expanding their audiences.