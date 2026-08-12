First Serial-Production PD-8 Engines Delivered for Russia’s SJ-100 Aircraft

·44·Technology
First Serial-Production PD-8 Engines Delivered for Russia’s SJ-100 Aircraft

ODK-Saturn, part of Russia’s Rostec state corporation, has shipped the first two serial-production PD-8 engines designed for the new-generation SJ-100 aircraft to the customer. This marks another milestone in the country’s civil aviation import-substitution program. As reported by Ixbt.com .

According to ODK-Saturn head Ilya Konyukhov, mass production of these aircraft engines is currently progressing rapidly. The specialist noted that the PD-8 was created entirely from domestic raw materials and materials, using fully modern technologies in its design.

New Materials and Technologies

During the engine’s design and production, the United Engine Corporation worked closely with leading research institutes and metallurgical companies. This cooperation made it possible to develop and implement new types of materials for components operating under extremely demanding conditions.

At the end of last month, the United Engine Corporation was reported to have begun assembling the first serial-production PD-8 units for import-substituted SJ-100 airliners. The assembly process has now been successfully completed, and the finished products have been delivered to the customer.

The Importance of the SJ-100 Project

The SJ-100 is a modern Russian regional passenger aircraft designed to carry 100 passengers. This updated and improved version combines domestic systems with new, highly efficient power units.

Experts believe that serial production and delivery of PD-8 engines will help develop an independent aviation industry in the country and enable modern mainline aircraft to enter service on schedule. Work in this area is expected to expand further in the future.

PD-8SJ-100RostecAviationTechnology
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