A sensation from «Real»: Pink kits that left fans stunned

·79·Sport
A sensation from «Real»: Pink kits that left fans stunned

Spanish club «Real Madrid» and the «Adidas» brand have officially unveiled the team’s third (away) kit for the new 2026/27 season. The new kit has attracted the attention of fans and fashion observers with its unusual, vibrant pink color and elements of national culture.

According to the club’s press service, this vivid color is not merely a design choice, but represents the limitless passion uniting millions of «Real» fans around the world, as well as the global reach of the «royal club».

Latin American culture and modern sports design

In creating the new kit’s design, the designers drew inspiration from elegant geometric patterns widely used in traditional Latin American craftsmanship.

To ensure elegance and a modern style:

  • The kit’s V-neck collar;

  • The sleeve cuffs;

  • The «Adidas» logo and its iconic three-stripe details;

  • The club crest are rendered in a soft cream-colored hue.

This creates a perfect fusion of historical and cultural elements with modern sports aesthetics.

A sensation from «Real»: Pink kits that left fans stunned

Innovative technology: Climacool+

Designed for professional footballers, this kit is made from an ultra-lightweight, breathable fabric. It features «Adidas»’s latest-generation Climacool+ technology, which rapidly removes moisture and sweat from the body. This provides players with maximum coolness and comfort during intense physical exertion on the pitch and in hot weather conditions.

«Real Madrid»’s complete kit collection for the 2026/27 season

With the unveiling of the new pink kit, the Madrid club has completed its three main kit options for the upcoming season in impeccable fashion:

  1. Home kit: The club’s traditional, iconic white color has been retained. The design is built around the high elegance and aristocratic character typical of «Madrid».

  2. Away kit: Made in dark green, it is enhanced with white details and subtle geometric patterns. It features «Adidas»’s legendary three-leaf (Trefoil) logo and a modern collar.

  3. Goalkeeper kit: A separate bright blue kit has been developed for the goalkeepers.

A sensation from «Real»: Pink kits that left fans stunned

This vibrant pink collection, which differs sharply from «Real»’s white and dark green kits in recent years, is expected to become one of the club’s best-selling pieces of merchandise in the new season.

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