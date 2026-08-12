Pregnant Woman Who Killed Her Husband Fully Acquitted in Court

·110·World
Pregnant Woman Who Killed Her Husband Fully Acquitted in Court

In Almaty Region, a pregnant woman who had suffered domestic violence for years was fully acquitted in the case involving her husband's death. The court panel did not classify her actions as intentional murder.

Kazakh human rights activist Dina Tansari announced this on social media.

The court heard that the woman had been regularly beaten by her husband for a long time. On some occasions, he even drove her out into the cold winter streets while she was holding their baby. It was also established that the man had inflicted serious injuries on her during a previous pregnancy.

Before the tragic incident, the woman discovered that her husband was cheating on her. Enraged, he attacked his wife again. As the situation escalated, the woman stabbed her husband with a knife to protect her own life and that of her unborn child. The man died as a result.

The woman was pregnant at the time, and her due date had been set for August 15.

The court panel took all the circumstances of the case into account, including the years of violence the woman had endured and her attempt to protect herself and her unborn child during the tragedy.

Ultimately, the court panel concluded that there were insufficient grounds to find the woman guilty of a crime and fully acquitted her.

Almaty RegionDina Tansari
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