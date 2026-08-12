Manchester City players return, but Rodri situation remains uncertain

English champions Manchester City have significantly strengthened their squad ahead of the upcoming Community Shield match. According to Goal.com, six experienced players who had completed their post-World Cup holidays joined Wednesday’s training session. These changes marked an important step for head coach Enzo Maresca as he prepares the team for the new season. Goal.com reports .

Among the stars who took part in training at the club’s base were Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and Belgian winger Jeremy Doku. Their return is expected to further improve the team’s attacking options. English players Elliot Anderson, Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly, as well as French playmaker Rayan Cherki, also joined full-team training.

Squad numbers confirmed ahead of the new season

Alongside the players’ return, the club officially confirmed the shirt numbers for its new arrivals and key players for the 2026/27 season. New signing Elliot Anderson will wear the No. 5 shirt previously held by club legend John Stones. Marc Guehi, meanwhile, has switched from last season’s No. 15 to No. 6.

There have also been changes among the goalkeepers. Following James Trafford’s permanent transfer to Leeds United, Gianluigi Donnarumma has moved from No. 25 to No. 1. Another new goalkeeper, Geronimo Rulli, will wear No. 28 in the new season.

The situation surrounding Rodri

Alongside the positive news, one of the main absentees to attract attention in training was. The Spanish midfielder, named the best player of the summer World Cup, did not take part in Wednesday’s session. Serious questions have emerged over his future, with Barcelona showing strong interest in the player.

Manchester City’s management has reportedly set a £60 million price tag for the 30-year-old midfielder and has no intention of lowering its demands. Rodri, who underwent minor back surgery after the World Cup, was expected to return to the club on Friday. However, it remains unclear whether he will rejoin the team or take additional time to resolve the transfer situation.

Manchester City will face Arsenal in the Community Shield in Cardiff on Sunday. The match will be Enzo Maresca’s first competitive test as the club’s head coach.