Video of a Drink with a Live Frog in China Stuns the Internet

·78·World
Video of a Drink with a Live Frog in China Stuns the Internet

A strange video circulating on social media has drawn the attention of internet users. The footage shows a live frog inside a container filled with a drink.

The unusual incident has astonished many users and sparked heated discussions on social media. Some have questioned whether such a drink meets sanitary standards and raised concerns about the treatment of the animal.

Meanwhile, independent sources have not yet confirmed exactly where the video was filmed or whether the incident is real or specially staged.

Therefore, it is too early to conclude from this video that drinks containing live frogs have become a widespread trend in China.

At the same time, the clip’s rapid spread on social media shows the high level of public interest in this unusual incident.

China
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