Said to rid you of 99% of problems: 9 rules for life!

Many problems begin not with external circumstances, but with words spoken in anger, a decision made in haste, or trust placed in the wrong person. That is why sometimes, to change your life, it is enough not to follow complex formulas but simply to control your everyday habits.

Although some of these rules, circulating on social media as “laws that rid a person of 99 percent of their problems,” may seem very simple, following them in everyday life is considerably more difficult.

A single word spoken in anger can come at a high price

When a person is extremely nervous, the brain tends to respond quickly rather than assess the situation objectively. As a result, decisions that will later be regretted may be made precisely when emotions are running high.

From this perspective, the first rule is very simple: if you are angry, you do not have to respond immediately. Words spoken after some time has passed can preserve a relationship, while a sentence uttered in anger may be remembered for years.

Success also requires silence

Announcing every plan in advance or boasting after a small success can sometimes work against a person. Talking too much before there is a result increases external pressure and distracts attention from the work itself.

Therefore, in many cases, it is more effective to show the finished result rather than the plan. In particular, developing the habit of completing what you start can save a person from having several plans left unfinished.

9 rules that can make life easier

Stay silent when you are angry. It is easier to make decisions after your emotions have subsided. Do not rush to boast when things are going well. Let the results speak for themselves. Control your emotions. You do not have to respond to every emotion with action. Think before complaining about difficulties. What matters is not repeating the problem but finding the next step. Finish what you start. Discipline is often more powerful than motivation. Do not give your trust to everyone. Assessing people by their actions over time rather than their words reduces risk. Consider time more valuable than money. Lost money can be recovered, but lost time cannot be brought back. Do not live expecting everything to always be fair. Instead of expending energy on things beyond your control, it is useful to focus on your own decisions. Develop yourself instead of complaining. Knowledge, experience and new skills expand a person’s opportunities.

The most difficult rule — managing emotions

Many of the points on this list have one thing in common: a person must first control their own reactions.

It is impossible to completely control what other people say, justice in the world or unexpected situations. But whom to trust, how to respond to anger, where to spend time and how to approach a problem depend largely on the individual.

Of course, these rules are not a scientific formula that eliminates “99 percent of problems” in the mathematical sense. However, most of them can help reduce everyday problems such as impulsive decisions, unnecessary conflicts and wasted time.

The most interesting question is: which of these nine rules seems easiest to follow — and which is the most difficult in practice?

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